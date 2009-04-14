Cable Ratings: 'College Life' Delivers An "A" For MTV

The series premiere of College Life on MTV delivered a 1.18 rating in the network's target P12-34 demo and 1.16 million total viewers Monday night, according to Nielsen live plus same day data.

That is up slightly from the last major series launch in that timeslot, Run's House spinoff Daddy's Girls, which debuted Jan. 5 to a 1.15 rating.

College Life, which is shot entirely by students on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, has been in the news of late, as the University attempted to distance itself from the series after viewing the trailer.

College Life is also a much cheaper series to produce than Daddy's Girls, as it does not use an expensive camera crew or feature a cast that is already known to viewers.

MTV has been aggressive in seeking programming that is cost effective while delivering ratings that would keep profits high.