Cable Ratings: Big Slice For Spike's 'Ultimate Fighter' Finale
Spike TV's The
Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights live finale which featured a match between
Kimbo Slice and Houston Alexanderwas
the most-watched in the show's ten season history, according to Spike. The Dec. 5 airing drew 5.2 million viewers at
its peak and averaged 3.7 million, making it the most watched live UFC fight of
the year (UFC fights typically take place on pay-per-view).
The three-hour fight card drew a 2.4 household rating and a
4.6 among men 18-34. It was the
most-watched show on cable in the M18-34 and M18-49 demo for the day.
The finale capped a milestone season for Ultimate Fighter; it was the
most-watched in the show's history averaging 3.4 million viewers, more than a
million higher than the previous nine seasons' average.
