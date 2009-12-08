Cable Ratings: Big Slice For Spike's ‘Ultimate Fighter' Finale

2004:

Spike TV's The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights live

finale which featured a match between Kimbo Slice and Houston Alexanderwas

the most-watched in the show's ten season history, according to the network.

The Dec. 5 airing drew 5.2 million viewers at its peak and averaged 3.7

million, making it the most watched live UFC fight of the year (UFC fights typically take place on pay per view).

The three-hour fight card drew a 2.4 household rating and a

4.6 among men 18-34. It was the most-watched show on cable in the M18-34

and M18-49 demo for the day.

The finale capped a milestone season for Ultimate Fighter;

it was the most-watched in the show's history averaging 3.4 million viewers,

more than a million higher than the previous nine seasons' average.