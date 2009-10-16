Cable Ratings: Audience Tucks into FX 'Nip'

Basic cable ratings heavyweight "Nip/Tuck" began its sixth season looking fit Wednesday night.

FX drama drew 2.9 million viewers, a 16% increase over last season's average. In the 18-49 demo, 1.9 million tuned in.

Warner Bros.-produced skein, which premiered in 2003, is in its penultimate season, and production has already wrapped. Show was created and is exec produced by Ryan Murphy, who is now showrunner on Fox's "Glee."

Michael Robin also is exec producer.

Final season of "Nip/Tuck" will begin either in fall 2010 or first quarter 2011.

