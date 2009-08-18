Cable Ratings: 2.5 Million Viewers Tune Into A&E's 'Hoarders'
A&E socked away a record number of viewers for Monday's launch of Hoarders.
Some 1.8 million adults 18-49 watched the reality skein, tops for any premiere episode of an A&E series. Total viewers were 2.5 million.
Hoarders airs at 10 p.m. Mondays and examines individuals who have a difficult time parting with their belongings.
