Cable push for Push ?

Disney folks are furiously looking for a cable outlet to repurpose ABC series

Push, Nevada, but not for the usual reasons.

The Twin Peaks-esque game show/drama is heavily serial, so if a viewer

misses one episode, it could be hard to follow. 'They want the extra exposure so

people can catch up if they miss an episode,' said one cable-network chief who

has been pitched.

The twice-weekly repurposing of Fox's 24 on sibling FX is widely

credited with saving that show.