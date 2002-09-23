Cable push for Push ?
Disney folks are furiously looking for a cable outlet to repurpose ABC series
Push, Nevada, but not for the usual reasons.
The Twin Peaks-esque game show/drama is heavily serial, so if a viewer
misses one episode, it could be hard to follow. 'They want the extra exposure so
people can catch up if they miss an episode,' said one cable-network chief who
has been pitched.
The twice-weekly repurposing of Fox's 24 on sibling FX is widely
credited with saving that show.
