Cable Public Affairs Forum Set

The Cable Television Public Affairs Association has set the date for its annual public affairs forum.

The 2007 incarnation has been dubbed "Cable to the Extreme: Communicating the Possibilities," and will be held March 11-14 in Washington.

New to this year's forum will be most of a day's (March 13) worth of professional development sessions, including on crisis communications and nontraditional outlets (blogs, podcasts).

Cable public affairs pros who want to submit entries to the annual Beacon Awards for public affairs excellence need to get moving. Deadline for submission is Friday, Nov. 17.

For more info, check out CTPAA's Web Site.