Cable programmers: Bargains can be costly

Cable programmers have learned -- the hard way, perhaps -- that a bargain

doesn't always make a hit.

Game shows and licensed fare may cost less than original productions, but

the results don't always measure up, top cable-programming executives said during a

discussion on programming financing Tuesday at the National Show in New

Orleans.

"Part of the beauty of game shows is that they cost less, but if they don't

work, it's not worth it," ABC Cable president Anne Sweeney said as executives

discussed their programming hits and misses.

On ESPN, a sports-trivia game show seemed like a "no-brainer," said senior

vice president of programming Mark Shapiro, but Two Minute Drill never

caught on because ESPN couldn't give it a consistent time slot.

While licensed series may be less expensive than original productions,

there's no creative control, Turner Entertainment president Brad Siegel said. He

added that Turner's biggest flop was New Adventures of Robin Hood -- a bargain at

$100,000 per episode, but it didn't find an audience.

Herb Scannell, president of Nickelodeon, TNN: The National Network and TV Land, echoed that

sentiment. "The license game is a limited game," he said. "You can make [your

money] back on ad sales, and that's it."

Since the early 1990s, he added, Nick opted to finance, and control, its own

programming. Increasingly, more cable networks are doing the same. Funding

originals gives them both control of content and future domestic and

international sales.

Co-productions are becoming a clear alternative.

Discovery Communications Inc. often partners with the British Broadcasting Corp. for major productions.

Siegel said he, too, looks for international partners to split the costs in

exchange for international-distribution rights.

DCI president and chief operating officer Judith McHale cautioned that "what

you spend doesn't necessarily correlate with ratings." She cited The Learning Channel's cult hit,

Trading Spaces, as a lower-cost show at about $25,000 to $30,000 per episode,

compared with another recent ratings smash, Discovery Channel special Blue

Planet, which fetched an eye-popping $11 billion.

MTV: Music Television, of course, is learning that even a bargain can turn costly. Cable's

hottest show, The Osbournes, which grabbed a 4.8 rating last Tuesday,

costs about $200,000 per episode this season. If the show gets its new deal, as

expected, MTV may pony up $20 million for two more seasons.