The cable programmer

SOME RANDOM (MUSICAL) NOTES

MTV

is keeping its Video Music Awards

in New York City but moving the extravaganza to August to avoid the one-year anniversary of Sept. 11. The VMAs

will air live from Radio City Music Hall Aug. 29, instead of the usual first Thursday in September. ... Pat Benatar

and her daughter, along with other musician moms, will be featured in a WE: Women's Entertainment

original documentary on Mother's Day. Rock 'N Moms

explores how artists and their kids balance fame and family.

TALK IT UP

Popular Bravo

interview series Inside the Actors Studio

returns in May with new episodes, including chats with Hugh Grant, Richard Gere

and Samuel L. Jackson. Upcoming episodes of another Bravo favorite, Musicians, will feature artists Wyclef Jean, Randy Newman, Daryl Hall & John Oates, among others. ... Brady Bunch

mom Florence Henderson

hosts the Travel Channel's upcoming Great Family Vacation Week

May 6-11. Specials on family destinations, including Walt Disney World Resorts

and America's Best Waterparks, will air nightly and as a Saturday marathon. ...

Turner South

is adding two original series. Southern Living Step-by-Step, a companion for Southern Living Presents, will launch in July. B Street Live

will showcase emerging Southern R&B artists beginning in August. Acquired series In the Heat of the Night

joins the daily lineup June 4. ... TNT

is gearing up a promotional blitz for Witchblade's season-two premiere June 16. Plans call for in-theater trailers during Spider-Man

and Star Wars: Episode II—Attack of the Clones

in 14 major markets; on-air spots across the Turner networks; outdoor billboards in 23 markets; and giveaways at 19 NASCAR

races. ...

Soviet-era prison camps are the subject of upcoming TLC

documentary Gulag,

debuting May 9. On a lighter note, Kelly Ripa, of Live With Regis and Kelly, will narrate three-part original miniseries A Child's World, exploring how kids' minds develop, May 11-13.

REALITY BITES

Animal Planet

goes behind the scenes of the Crocodile Hunter's new movie during Croc Week, June 23-29. Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

airs June 27 (the movie bows in theaters July 12). The stunt week also features new episodes of The Crocodile Hunter

and The Crocodile Hunter Diaries. ... TBS

debuts original series Worst Case Scenarios

July 10. The reality show instructs participants—and viewers—how to survive difficult and dangerous situations. The series will play Wednesday nights after Ripley's Believe It or Not.

GOING TO THE MOVIES

American Movie Classics

delves into the history of Hollywood gossip May 7 with Dish,

one of three upcoming original specials. On June 4, Shirtless: Hollywood's Sexiest Men

surveys the 20th century's most attractive actors, and Bruce Lee: A Warrior's Journey

premieres 38 minutes of missing footage from Lee's final film on July 2. ...

The Sundance Channel

inked two acquisition deals to bring 13 new films to its viewers. It secured pay-TV rights to six movies from Lot 47, including Scotland, PA, starring Christopher Walken. A separate deal with Zeitgeist Films

gives Sundance TV rights to seven pictures. ...

IFC

will celebrate the Cannes Film Festival

May 15-26 with a lineup of classic festival movies, including Monty Python's Meaning of Life

and I Shot Andy Warhol. IFC will air the red-carpet arrivals and opening ceremony on May 15 and the closing ceremony and award show May 26.

DEMANDING VIDEO

Mag Rack, Rainbow Media's video-on-demand magazine service, is adding two services, Yoga Retreat

and Fame and Faith. Mag Rack currently offers 24 video mags, and plans call for 40 by the end of 2002. ... BBC America

unveiled a VOD and SVOD service to showcase its array of British TV imports. BBC America Showcase

will be a free on-demand service with up to 30 hours of programming, including comedies Absolutely Fabulous

and Keeping Up Appearances

and style programs Changing Rooms

and Ground Force. The service will accept ads and sponsorships for its VOD product. BBC America's pay SVOD product will offer additional programming.