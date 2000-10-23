Cable price hike

The U.S. Copyright Office last week formalized an industry agreement

that will increase the amount of royalty fees cable operators pay to carry

distant TV signals on their systems.

That was just one of three developments on the copyright front last

week; the other two deal with a pending decision on audio streaming and an

attempt by some content providers to get more buck for their bang.

To carry distant signals-wgn-tv, for example-without having

to get permission from every program provider, cable operators pay

approximately $130 million a year into a pool collected by the Copyright

Office. That money is then divided among program providers, which include

commercial broadcasters, public broadcasters, all sports leagues except the

National Football League (which airs games only broadcast networks so it does

not have a right to collect distant-signal royalties), syndicators, devotional

(religious) programmers and Canadian programmers.

Last summer, all the parties negotiated a settlement on how cable

operators would pay the royalties. The Copyright Office in September requested

comments on the settlement, but none came in by the Oct. 12 deadline, signaling

that all parties had signed off on the agreement. The Copyright Office turned

the final rulemaking in to the Federal Register at the end of last week, making

it official.

The deal codifies a complex formula that requires cable operators to pay

fees based on a percentage of gross receipts they collect from subscribers who

receive distant TV signals. The deal also raises the limits on what classifies

an operator as small, medium or large. A cable operator's size is determined by

an operator's gross receipts.

The Copyright Office this week also plans to announce its decision on

whether radio broadcasters should pay additional copyright fees to play music

over the Internet.

A federal court in New York also is considering the issue, which the

National Association of Broadcasters and the Recording Industry Association of

America are disputing. NAB says broadcasters should not be charged additional

fees if they broadcast their radio signal over the Internet; RIAA

disagrees.

Finally, the Copyright Office last week began to work out a dispute

between the Motion Picture Association of America and a new group called the

Independent Producers Group, whose members include Abrams Gentile

Entertainment, Beacon Communications, Litton Syndications, Jay Ward Productions

and the United Negro College Fund, among others.

The dispute is over how money from the 1997 cable copyright pool will be

distributed.