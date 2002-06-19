Cable powers Improvement

With a 3.2 Nielsen Media Research rating, the 13th-ranked show in all of syndication for the

week ending June 9 was Home Improvement, the off-network veteran that has been

around since 1995.

The week before, it had been 84th with a 1.2 rating. That's up 167 percent in

a single week.

How to explain that kind of improvement in Improvement? Cable. The

show's clearance was boosted from 69 percent to 97 percent thanks to the

addition of two cable runs on TBS Superstation and WGN. With Nielsen averaging in those runs,

the sitcom has gone from virtually off the radar screen to the first page of the

charts.