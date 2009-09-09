Cable Positive To Shut Down

Cable Positive, after a 17-year run, will shut down its national office and wind down operations by the end of the year, the HIV/AIDS awareness group announced.

The organization said its board of directors voted to phase out operations given broad industry support in promoting the cause.

"The response of cable industry companies has grown dramatically, and that work demonstrates that Cable Positive's mission will continue to be perpetuated in significant ways," Cable Positive chairman Ray Gutierrez said in a statement. "Therefore we've concluded that a separate organization focused exclusively on HIV/AIDS is no longer required."

