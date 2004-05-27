Cable Poised For Share Win
For the first time, ad-supported cable networks are poised to defeat the seven broadcast networks for the larger share of TV audience for the season.
Cable is pacing at a 49.8 share, compared to a 47.2 share for the seven broadcast networks, according to Turner analysis. Of course, no cable network has a show that draws audiences as big as Fox's American Idol, or any number of other broadcast offerings, the share momentum is in the wired world's favor.Cable also looks like a winner over broadcast in the May sweeps—another first. Cable is posting a 49.9 share for May, while the broadcast total is a 47.1 share. Turner's TNT is beaming over its own broadcast defeat. TNT is outdelivering UPN in May prime time in the three key adult demos. Among viewers 18-49, TNT is averaging 1.67 millions viewers, compared to 1.5 million for UPN; in 18-34, TNT is averaging 795,000 to UPN's 752,000; and in the 25-54 demo, TNT averaged 1.69 million to UPN's 1.41 million.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.