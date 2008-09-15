Cable Pioneer Evans Salutes Cable Positive

Cable pioneer John Evans gave the industry a shout-out Friday night.

Evans -- chairman of Evans Telecommunications, a National Cable & Telecommunications Association board member and cofounder of C-SPAN -- was in Baltimore to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award for Public Service from the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

While Evans was receiving the award for his many individual contributions to the search for an AIDS vaccine, he took the opportunity to cite the cable industry's Cable Positive effort to combat HIV/AIDS.

"The cable industry is the only global industry to form its own nonprofit organization, Cable Positive, to help use and coordinate the industry’s resources to communicate with the global population about HIV/AIDS," he said. "Every company member of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association supports Cable Positive. I want to thank and tonight recognize both Cable Positive’s former chairman, Rob Stoddard of the NCTA, and Cable Positive CEO Steve Villano, who are with us tonight, for their tireless contributions."

According to an attendee, Evans was introduced by his friend and former White House chief of staff Josh Bolton.