Cable on pace to take share crown
With three weeks left in the year, cable is on pace to edge out broadcast
networks in share of prime time household viewing for three quarters out of four
(second, third and fourth).
As of Dec. 8, cable's fourth-quarter share average is a 45.3, compared with broadcast's
45.2.
For the year, also through Dec. 8, the four broadcast networks have a 41 share to
cable's 48.
Broadcast networks The WB Television Network, UPN and Pax Net are not included.
