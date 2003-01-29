Cable-ownership limits up for review

The Federal Communications Commission members will soon review

recommendations from the Mass Media Bureau on revising cable-ownership limits,

agency chairman Michael Powell told reporters during a briefing Wednesday.

Powell would not say what changes are urged nor predict when the commissioners

would vote. Confusion over a reporter's question led Powell to imply that the commissioners had already received the bureau's proposal, but he later clarified the proceeding's status.

Sources following the proceeding stand by earlier reports that the

bureau would call on the commissioners to lift the cap on one company's share of

multichannel subscribership to as much as 45 percent from the current 30

percent.

The new limits, sources said, would vary between 30 percent and 45 percent,

depending on a company's ownership of cable-programming networks.

Companies with large programming stakes would face more restrictive limits

than those with little involvement in the network side of the business.

Despite expressed concerns about past radio consolidation, Powell said no one

should read into his uneasiness any specific moves on media ownership. "I don't

think you can extrapolate that I will vote for this rule or that rule or not to

eliminate [another] rule," he said.

With the FCC facing a heavy workload in 2003, Powell said he was relived that

Jonathan Adelstein's confirmation has given the agency a fifth vote. "I hate the

dynamic of a four-person commission. It is bad karma," he added.

Several FCC rulemakings and enforcement actions have been deadlocked and need

the ballot of the tie-breaking new commissioner, according to sources following

the agency.

Powell said he wasn't shocked by sniping between cable and broadcast trade

groups over the availability of ABC's high-definition-TV Super Bowl coverage or lack thereof.

"I've never been surprised by the degree to which any one of the

constituencies will seize on any incident as proof positive of their personal

and parochial positions. The only way this is going to work is for everybody to

stay in the playpen and work together," he said.

Regarding pressure by other FCC commissioners and some lawmakers for tougher

action against objectionable programming, Powell questioned whether the critics

could back up assertions that media consolidation is to blame for raunchy and

violent programming. "I understand anxiety about Citizen Kane, but don't replace

him with King George," he added.