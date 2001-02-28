Cable outscores Survivor surge

Despite deeply scooped programs like Survivor: The Australian Outback and extra helpings of NBC's Must See TV, broadcast networks finished behind ad-support cable during February prime time sweeps (Feb. 1-25).

As reported by the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau, ad-supported cable landed 25.3 million homes, a growth of 13.2% compared to last year's sweeps. Ratings rose 11.3% for 39.8 share, up 10.9%.

This in comparison to the seven broadcast networks, which saw a 1.6 million household decrease (4.3%), a ratings drop of 5.6% and a 6.2% share fall. - John Higgins