Cable originals show some dip
Cable's big summer originals experienced mixed ratings results last week,
with some slipping and others holding their marks.
Lifetime Television's new Saturday-night dramas, 1-800-MISSING and Wild Card, each dropped to 1.6 ratings last Saturday, their third week on the air,
according to Nielsen Media Research. That's down about a full rating point from
the shows' Aug. 3 debuts.
Also in its third week, USA Network's Peacemakers slid to a 2.4
rating, off from a robust 4.0 for its July 30 premiere. USA's sophomore drama,
Monk, has been having a strong summer, but it dipped slightly last week to a
3.2 rating.
FX's latest original, Nip/Tuck, is holding strong. The plastic-surgeon
drama notched a 2.9 rating Aug. 12, in line with its recent marks. And that
same night, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy posted strong numbers again
for Bravo, a 2.1 rating.
Both of Lifetime's established dramas, Strong Medicine and The
Division, had strong outings Aug. 17. Strong Medicine harvested a 2.8
rating and The Division collected a 2.4.
