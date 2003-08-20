Cable originals show some dip

Cable's big summer originals experienced mixed ratings results last week,

with some slipping and others holding their marks.

Lifetime Television's new Saturday-night dramas, 1-800-MISSING and Wild Card, each dropped to 1.6 ratings last Saturday, their third week on the air,

according to Nielsen Media Research. That's down about a full rating point from

the shows' Aug. 3 debuts.

Also in its third week, USA Network's Peacemakers slid to a 2.4

rating, off from a robust 4.0 for its July 30 premiere. USA's sophomore drama,

Monk, has been having a strong summer, but it dipped slightly last week to a

3.2 rating.

FX's latest original, Nip/Tuck, is holding strong. The plastic-surgeon

drama notched a 2.9 rating Aug. 12, in line with its recent marks. And that

same night, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy posted strong numbers again

for Bravo, a 2.1 rating.

Both of Lifetime's established dramas, Strong Medicine and The

Division, had strong outings Aug. 17. Strong Medicine harvested a 2.8

rating and The Division collected a 2.4.