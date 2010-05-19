Cable Ops Want To Tier Retrans Stations

A group of mid-sized

cable operators have asked the FCC to move retrans stations off the must-buy

tier as one of the ways to reform the retransmission consent process.

That came in a filing May 18 at the FCC, which is seeking comment on what, if any, changes to make

to the retransmission consent regime. The operators making the pitch were

Massillon Cable TV, WaveDivision Holdings, NPG Cable Inc., the Comporium Group,

and Harron Communications.

They say that allowing

cable operators to place "for-pay retransmission consent signals" on a

separate, non-mandatory, tier would allow customers to not pay for broadcast

channels. Currently, both must-carry and retrans stations must be offered on

the basic tier, while operators have the freedom to place cable channels on

different tiers.

"For there to be truly a free market, television

broadcast stations that require a free for retransmission should be treated no

better than any satellite acble programmer and should lose all rights to be

carried on the mandatory basic tier."

The operators also want

the FCC to get rid of the network nonduplication and syndicated exclusivity

rules so that cable operators have an alternative. Those rules prevent

competing network affiliates or syndicated programs to be imported into markets

in competition to local stations with the same content.