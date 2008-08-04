Cable Operators Snag Enhanced Olympics Content

NBC is giving its cable partners a suite of enhanced content related to the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

Video-on-demand offerings will include pre-Games profiles and previews, as well as highlights once the Games begin.

In addition, select affiliates will also offer foreign-language coverage and commentary in Mandarin and Korean, depending on the affiliate, for six hours each day.

As previously announced, NBC will also offer more than 800 hours of HD coverage, and more than 2,200 hours of live streaming coverage for broadband customers.

Among the affiliates that have signed on to offer the content are Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications, Charter Communications, Cablevision Systems, Bright House Networks and Mediacom Communications.

“Our valued cable partners are part of a historic programming effort for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games,” said Bridget Baker, president of TV-networks distribution for NBC Universal, in a statement.

“Viewers will have an unprecedented multiplatform package of unique and compelling content,” she added. “Events will be showcased on-demand, in high-definition, on broadband and via interactive applications, representing a previously unseen content and technology partnership.”