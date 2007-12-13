Cable Operators Push Multicultural Voters’ Drive

Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications and Bright House Networks are launching a $5 million, multicultural get-out-the-vote campaign.

As part of the year-long “Our Time to Vote" campaign, the operators committed to running four public-service announcements -- multicultural, African-American, Asian and Hispanic -- in their markets beginning Dec. 15.

An initial phase in the run-up to the primaries will feature stars including George Lopez, Lou Diamond Phillips, Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Margaret Cho urging viewers to register to vote.

A series of spots to get those voters to the polls will run from Sept. 1-Nov. 3, 2008.

Comcast also awarded voter outreach grants to Asian Pacific Islander American Vote, The Hispanic Federation, the League of United Latin American Citizens, the NAACP National Voter Fund and the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials.