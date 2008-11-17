Cable Operators, Legislators Team on DTV PSA

Major players in the cable industry have gotten together to produce a DTV transition public service announcement targeted at key diverse populations.

According to Comcast, the nation's largest cable operator, the company is getting together with Time Warner--the second-largest operator--and Charter to get 21 legislators from the Asian Pacific, Black and Hispanic caucuses to make the PSA, which will air through the Feb. 17 transition date.

Minority populations tend to have more over-the-air-only households, which are the ones at risk of losing TV service. The caucus members inform viewers of what they need to do to be prepared, which in the case of satellite or cable subscribers is nothing, says Comcast, a point the legislators also make.