Cable One Replaces Turner Programming

Cable One, in a subscriber fee dispute with Turner Broadcasting, said it is temporarily replacing the blackout out Turner channels with other networks.

Hallmark Channel is being "previewed" in Turner Classic Movie's slot, Science Channel fills in for TNT and Game Show Network is replacing Cartoon Network from Oct. 4 through Oct. 9.

Cable One says it is looking for options to run in the place of CNN and TBS.

When the distribution contract between Turner and Cable One expired Oct. 1, Cable One removed CNN, CNN en Espanol, Headline News, Turner Classic Movies, truTV and Boomerang. The operator continued to carry TNT, TBS and Cartoon Network through NCTC's contract with the Turner networks, but Turner deauthorized Cable One's access to those channels.

On Thursday, Cable One CEO Tom Might blasted Turner's tactics. "In an extraordinary act of retaliation and bullying, Turner Networks removed TBS, TNT and Cartoon Network from all Cable One systems without warning, when our prior Turner contract expired on October 1," he said. " This happened despite the fact that Cable One had signed new contracts and already agreed to pay an enormous nearly 50% rate increase for these three networks."

Cable One, which claims 730,000 customers in 19 states, has announced that it will be crediting customers for the missing channels. Customers do not need to call in to receive their credit. It will automatically be applied to an upcoming billing statement.