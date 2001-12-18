Cable numbers soar with PPM
Arbitron Inc. released September and October viewing data for the test of its
Portable People Meter in the Wilmington, Del., metro area, comparing it to
viewing for the entire Philadelphia DMA as measured in Nielsen Media Research's
October rating book for the market.
The PPM showed more than twice as much viewing for cable, with an average 4.6
rating (average quarter audience on a total-day, total-week basis) versus a 2.0
in the Nielsen book.
Broadcast-TV viewing was only slightly higher in the PPM data, which reported
an 11.5 rating versus an 11.3.
The PPM test is being expanded across the entire Philadelphia DMA (1,500
homes) starting in January.
