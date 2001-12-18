Cable numbers soar with PPM

Arbitron Inc. released September and October viewing data for the test of its

Portable People Meter in the Wilmington, Del., metro area, comparing it to

viewing for the entire Philadelphia DMA as measured in Nielsen Media Research's

October rating book for the market.

The PPM showed more than twice as much viewing for cable, with an average 4.6

rating (average quarter audience on a total-day, total-week basis) versus a 2.0

in the Nielsen book.

Broadcast-TV viewing was only slightly higher in the PPM data, which reported

an 11.5 rating versus an 11.3.

The PPM test is being expanded across the entire Philadelphia DMA (1,500

homes) starting in January.