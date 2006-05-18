Cable, Noncoms Cozy Up

Noncommercial stations and the cable industry are strengthening their bonds.

Last year, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association and noncommercial stations struck a digital carriage deal for up to four digital must-carry channels.

On Thursday, PBS undertook what it billed as its largest-ever expansion of free video-on-demand titles.

PBS will now supply cable systems with 10 VOD titles: Antiques Roadshow, Frontline, The NewsHour, Nature, Now, Nightly Business Report, P.O.V., Tavis Smiley, Washington Week, Wide Angle.

But wait, there's more. PBS and NCTA are also teaming to deliver Frontline documentary, The Age of AIDS, for free for two weeks after its May 30-31 launch window on PBS stations.

