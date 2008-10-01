Cable News Ratings Rise as Stock Market Falls
Cable news networks got a big boost from the stock market's big fall.
According to Nielsen numbers, the combined audience for CNN, CNBC, Fox News Channel and MSNBC from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Monday -- when the House failed to pass a bailout bill and stocks began to plummet -- was up 71% from the average for the same hour on the other 28 days of September.
From 3 p.m.-4 p.m., as the market made its way toward a historic fall, viewership was up a combined 103%, according to Nielsen.
Viewership spiked at more than 7 million from 5 p.m.-6 p.m., up 84% from the average for the rest of the month.
The bill also dominated the Web, with 2% of all blog posts containing the term "bailout," according to Nielsen, which also pointed out that traffic to online-brokerage sites was up 30% Sept. 15-21, the week that AIG and Lehman Bros. tanked.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.