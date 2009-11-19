Cable News Ratings: Palin Interview Boosts 'Hannity' Ratings

Sean Hannity's interview with Sarah Palin gave Hannity its second-best tune in of the year behind Election Night on Nov. 2.

Palin's appearance on Nov. 18 attracted 4.2 million total viewers (1.14 million in news' target demographic of 25-54-year-olds), according to Nielsen. That's only a hair behind the Nov. 2 program, which attracted 4.22 million total viewers.

Hannity was the top-rated cable news program for the night, beating perennial leader The O'Reilly Factor (3.86 million total viewers with 1.06 in the demo).

Hannity also interviewed Palin during last year's presidential campaign, not long after she was tapped to be John McCain's running mate. That interview, which aired over two nights in September 2008, attracted 4.92 million viewers and 4.58 million on Sept. 17 and 18, respectively.