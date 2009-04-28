Cable News Ratings: Fox News Stays On Top

HLN and Fox News were the big winners in April, with CNN’s little sibling growing 47% in the primetime demo from a year ago, and the current cable news winner growing a staggering 63% over the same period.

From 8-11 p.m., Fox News averaged 551,000 viewers in the target 25-54demo, with MSNBC finishing a distant second with 271,000, CNN third with 248,000 and HLN fourth with 231,000. In addition to Fox and HLN’s growth over April 2008, MSNBC was up 16%, while CNN was down 12%.

The news improved for CNN when looking at total day however. Fox News still finished first with 339,000 demo viewers, with CNN second with 190,000, HLN third with 153,000 and MSNBC fourth with 135,000.All the networks grew in total day, with Fox up 62%, CNN up 17%, HLN up 47% and MSNBC up 6%.