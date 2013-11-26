Cable News Ratings: Fox News Leads November As Nets Drop Without Election
In its first full month of its new primetime lineup, Fox News still outpaced the other cable news networks during the month of November, its 143rd straight as number one.
Without a presidential election, all the cable news networks were down from last November in primetime and total day. In 8-11 p.m. primetime, FNC dipped 21% among total viewers to 2.01 million and dropped 41% among adults 25-54 to 338,000.
MSNBC was second with 645,000 total viewers (down 50%) and 190,000 demo watchers (down 57%). CNN was down 54% to 481,000 total viewers and down 71% to 132,000 in the demo.
Among all cable networks, FNC was second to ESPN during November.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.