Cable News Ratings: ‘Beck' Boosted By Healthcare Address

Despite a campaign to encourage advertisers to bolt from his show, Fox News' Glenn Beck continues to draw more and more viewers.

Thursday, September 10,--one day after President Obama's address to congress on healthcare--Beck's program had its best night ever in total viewers, and second best in demo viewers.

Glenn Beck drew 3.34 million total viewers and 958,000 P25-54 from 5-6 p.m. The demo viewers were the most of any Fox News program for the night, topping even The O'Reilly Factor at 8 p.m.

Beck has been a vocal critic of the president and his policies. An outburst on FNC's morning program Fox & Friends led to a campaign organized by Color of Change to encourage advertisers to pull their ads from Beck's program.

But as Beck has been igniting water-cooler buzz (both positive and negative), his ratings have steadily climbed, usually beating all of his cable news competition combined. This despite being in the 5 p.m. slot, when sub 200,000 demo numbers are not unusual.

On September 10, The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer on CNN drew 725,000 total viewers including 145,000 in the demo. Hardball with Chris Matthews on MSNBC drew 650,000 total viewers including 184,000 in the demo.