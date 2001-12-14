Cable news nets focus on bin Laden
The three cable news nets dedicated much of Thursday to airing and analyzing
the latest Osama bin Laden videotape finally released by the government.
Court TV, AOL Time Warner's New York 1 and CNNfn also ran the tape.
The nets allowed the translation to scroll across the screen and followed up
with teams of analysts.
CNN and MSNBC employed their own translators
to review the tape.
MSNBC says one of its translators was able to decipher parts of the
conversation that the Pentagon said were 'inaudible.'
After the late morning airing, CNN and MSNBC execs
decided to give the tape additional play; MSNBC ran it again at 5 p.m., while
CNN aired it two additional times in prime.
