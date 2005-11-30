Cable News Down Year-To-Year

All of the news networks posted double-digit drops in November compared to the same period last year, when large audiences were tuning in for election coverage. Year to year, CNN dropped 34% in the demo in total-day viewing to 129,000 viewers, while Fox News dropped 49% to 228,000 viewers. MSNBC was down 20% to 97,000 viewers; CNBC was down 19% to 47,000 viewers; and Headline News was down 17% to 84,000 viewers.