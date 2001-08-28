Cable nets scope air mishaps

Lacking new angle on the Chandra Levy mystery, cable news nets turned to the skies this week to land a big story.

For the second day in a row, live coverage of small planes with faulty landing gear dominated CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC. All three nets interrupted regular programming Tuesday afternoon for more than an hour with "breaking news" on a small plane trying to make an emergency landing at the Van Nuys, Calif. airport. The plane was carrying the pilot and one passenger.

On Monday, another small plane made a successful emergency landing in Fort Worth, Texas. "If it's not a car chase than its a plane landing," remarked one network spokesman.

The cable nets resumed their regular programming Tuesday around 4:40 p.m. after the California plane landed safely.

- Allison Romano