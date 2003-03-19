Cable nets make plans for war

The war in Iraq is not likely to affect television advertising the same way

the events of Sept. 11 did, cable-programming chiefs said at Tuesday's Hollywood

Radio and Television Society luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif.

In the first days of the war, broadcast networks are expected to go

wall-to-wall with news coverage, bumping planned advertisements. But this means

advertisers could come to cable networks that are programming as usual, said

Billy Campbell, president of Discovery Networks U.S.

Garth Ancier, executive vice president of programming for Turner Broadcasting

System Inc., said this situation is different than that of Sept. 11 because that

was such a flagrant attack on Americans, so it would have been inappropriate to

quickly return to airing commercials.

"Advertising is not quite as much of an issue this time," he added.

Ancier is following his boss, Jamie Kellner, back out to California, although

he will do his job from the West Coast instead of Atlanta, he said.

Kellner departed as CEO of Turner in late February and was replaced by old

Turner hand Phillip Kent.

Ancier's mandate is to work with Turner entertainment chief Mark Lazarus to

develop a scripted-series hit for Turner Network Television, much like FX has

with The Shield and USA Network has with Monk and other

shows.