Cable nets make plans for war
The war in Iraq is not likely to affect television advertising the same way
the events of Sept. 11 did, cable-programming chiefs said at Tuesday's Hollywood
Radio and Television Society luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif.
In the first days of the war, broadcast networks are expected to go
wall-to-wall with news coverage, bumping planned advertisements. But this means
advertisers could come to cable networks that are programming as usual, said
Billy Campbell, president of Discovery Networks U.S.
Garth Ancier, executive vice president of programming for Turner Broadcasting
System Inc., said this situation is different than that of Sept. 11 because that
was such a flagrant attack on Americans, so it would have been inappropriate to
quickly return to airing commercials.
"Advertising is not quite as much of an issue this time," he added.
Ancier is following his boss, Jamie Kellner, back out to California, although
he will do his job from the West Coast instead of Atlanta, he said.
Kellner departed as CEO of Turner in late February and was replaced by old
Turner hand Phillip Kent.
Ancier's mandate is to work with Turner entertainment chief Mark Lazarus to
develop a scripted-series hit for Turner Network Television, much like FX has
with The Shield and USA Network has with Monk and other
shows.
