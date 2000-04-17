Cable nets drive Scripps cash flow

E.W. Scripps Co. saw cash flow increase 10% during the first quarter, largely on the strength of its cable networks, Home & Garden TV and the Food Network.

Companywide revenue increased 9% during the three months ended March 31, to $410.9 million, with the company's core newspaper and broadcast station divisions growing only slightly, 2% to 4%. The gain was really fueled by the cable networks, whose combined revenues grew 52%. Cash flow totaled $101.1 million, with the networks tripling cash flow, to $15.3 million and the TV stations dropping 4%, to $62.5 million.

The more established network, HGTV, posted a 54% revenue increase, to $51 million, while cash flow almost tripled, to $14.4 million. Food Network's sales jumped 60%, to $22.2 million, while cash flow increased from $495,000, to $3 million.