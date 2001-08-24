Cable nets bag Western Show booths

The crunch of the trade shows continues as another wave of cable networks notified the Western Show last week that they were cancelling plans to exhibit in November.

Missing in action will be Lifetime Television, Oxygen; Scripps Networks' Food TV, HGTV and DIY; Game Show Network. They join MTV Networks, Home Box Office, Showtime, Starz!, and Playboy who notified the California Cable Association earlier that they won't exhibit.

To keep revenues up, the CCTA has set a new $14,000 non-exhibitor fee. Otherwise networks won't get other common promotion opportunities such as sponsoring parties, promos in hotel rooms, and of course, hotel room assignments for their executives that are close to the Anaheim Convention Center. - John M. Higgins