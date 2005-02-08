Cable Nets Advertise Open Letter

More than 80 cable networks have signed an "open letter to Congress" asking members to oppose TV stations' "bid for multicast must-carry."

The letter is in the form of an ad being placed in several Capitol Hill publications for Wednesday, the day before the FCC's planned vote on the issue.

Among those signing the letter were A&E, Discovery, CNN, Food Network, TBS, the Weather Channel, and Hallmark.

Notably absent were cable nets including ESPN, Bravo, USA, Nickelodeon, Sci Fi, TV Land, and others, owned by either Disney, Viacom, NBC Universal or Fox, all of whom also own TV stations seeking multcast carriage.