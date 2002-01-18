Cable net WE buying Felicity
Cable network WE: Women's Entertainment got a big step up in programming
quality, agreeing to license off-The WB Television Network series
Felicity.
TV executives familiar with the bidding disagreed on the pricing for the
Buena Vista Television series.
One said the price came to around $350,000 for each of the 84 episodes, or
about $30 million.
However, an executive at another network said the deal went for much less --
just $200,000 per episode, or $17 million.
WE has been negotiating with Buena Vista for about six months.
The series is in trouble at The WB, with the network putting it on hiatus
midway through its fourth season and looking likely to cancel it.
But the critically praised Felicity is a significant step for WE, as
its parent company, Rainbow Media Holdings Inc., has completely overhauled the
network from its previous iteration, Romance Classics.
WE's schedule is currently dominated by a slate of older or weak movies, plus
clones of A&E Network's Biography.
WE will start airing Felicity in October.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.