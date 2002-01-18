Cable net WE buying Felicity

Cable network WE: Women's Entertainment got a big step up in programming

quality, agreeing to license off-The WB Television Network series

Felicity.

TV executives familiar with the bidding disagreed on the pricing for the

Buena Vista Television series.

One said the price came to around $350,000 for each of the 84 episodes, or

about $30 million.

However, an executive at another network said the deal went for much less --

just $200,000 per episode, or $17 million.

WE has been negotiating with Buena Vista for about six months.

The series is in trouble at The WB, with the network putting it on hiatus

midway through its fourth season and looking likely to cancel it.

But the critically praised Felicity is a significant step for WE, as

its parent company, Rainbow Media Holdings Inc., has completely overhauled the

network from its previous iteration, Romance Classics.

WE's schedule is currently dominated by a slate of older or weak movies, plus

clones of A&E Network's Biography.

WE will start airing Felicity in October.