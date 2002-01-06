Cable net makeovers catch viewers' eyes
Three revamped cable nets found that a new look attracts more than attention;
it brings in new viewers.
Thanks to makeovers in the past 18 months, TNN: The National Network, The
Hallmark Channel and CNN's Headline News were all up in 2001 across three key
demographic categories: adults 18-34, adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.
The addition of younger-skewing shows like World Wrestling Federation
wrestling and Star Trek: The Next Generation propelled TNN's gains.
The Viacom net notched a 112% increase in viewers 18-34 and rose 94% among
adults 18-49 last year.
Formerly the Odyssey network, Hallmark now boasts family-oriented and
Hallmark-branded programming. The channel made strong gains in 2001, reaching
106% more adults 18-49 and 100% more adults 25-54 compared with 2000.
Headline News' new multi-element screen and quick bursts of news attracted
96% more viewers 18-34 last year and 60% more adults 18-49.
Broad-based entertainment networks retained the largest number of viewers
from 2000 to 2001, but none showed significant gains in the three
groups.
