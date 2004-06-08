Cable-Net Hookups Up

Cable-modem connections for high-speed Internet access were up 45% in 2003 over the year before, according to numbers just released by the Federal Communications Commission.

Cable's high-speed co-ax connections increased from 11.4 million at the beginning of the year to 16.4 million by the end of the year.

By contrast, ADSL connections were up by 47% in 2003, from 6.5 million to 9.5 million.

ADSL service was showing slightly mroe growth, up 24% over the last six months of 2003 compared to 19% for the first six. Cable was an even 20%/20% split.

Another 2.3 million high speed connections are spread among satellite, wireless, high-speed fiber and none ADSL wireline. The FCC defines high speed as more than 200 kilobits per second.

The White House has recently made the roll-out of high-speed internet service the centerpiece of its communications policy.

The commission gathers the information twice a year.

