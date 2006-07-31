Cable Mavericks Ride Again

The Denver-based Cable Center, which administers education programs about the industry, will take its Mavericks lecture series to seven campuses in the fall.

The series launches Sept. 19 with Cox Communications President Patrick Esser at the University of Florida, Gainesville.

Future lecturers will include Oxygen's Geraldine Laybourne, comecy Central's Tony Fox, and Game Show Network's Rich Cronin.

Students get a day-in-the-life view of the cable business to give them the sense of whether that is the kind of day or life they are looking for.

