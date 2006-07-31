Cable Mavericks Ride Again
The Denver-based Cable Center, which administers education programs about the industry, will take its Mavericks lecture series to seven campuses in the fall.
The series launches Sept. 19 with Cox Communications President Patrick Esser at the University of Florida, Gainesville.
Future lecturers will include Oxygen's Geraldine Laybourne, comecy Central's Tony Fox, and Game Show Network's Rich Cronin.
Students get a day-in-the-life view of the cable business to give them the sense of whether that is the kind of day or life they are looking for.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.