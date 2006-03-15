Cable Marketers Salute Anti-Drug Campaign

The Partnership for a Drug-Free America has been named the 2006 Community Bridges Award winner by the Cable Television Public Affairs Association.

The award goes to an outside partner in a cable public-affairs initiative.

That initiative went beyond public-service announcements to a series of town hall meetings co-hosted by the Partnership and Comcast, A&E, Court TV, and Time Warner Cable.

The award will be given out March 21 at CTPAA's annual meeting in Washington.