Cable KOs broadcast nets in viewership
Cable outmuscled broadcast networks to claim the bulk of TV viewership in
June.
Cable networks registered a 54 primetime share for the month, compared with a
38.4 share for the seven broadcast networks (NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox, United Paramount Network, The WB Television Network and
Pax TV).
June marks the first month cable has surpassed a 50 share in primetime.
Compared with the same month last year, cable's share jumped 12 percent while
broadcast's slipped about 11 percent.
The same pattern held for delivery, with cable networks attracting 30.8 million
homes, up 16 percent, and broadcasters harvesting 21.9 million homes, down about
9 percent.
