Cable Helps NBCU Q3 Profits Jump

Despite taking a loss on the Olympics for the quarter, NBC Universal saw a 10% bump in third-quarter profit, according to parent company General Electric's third quarter earnings announcement on Friday.

Net income for the division grew year-over-year from $589 million to $645 million for the quarter.

A big driver of the profits—as expected—was NBC Universal's strong cable division, led by Bravo and top-rated basic cable outlet USA Network jumping 20%.