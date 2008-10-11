Cable Helps NBCU Q3 Profits Jump
Despite taking a loss on the Olympics for the quarter, NBC Universal saw a 10% bump in third-quarter profit, according to parent company General Electric's third quarter earnings announcement on Friday.
Net income for the division grew year-over-year from $589 million to $645 million for the quarter.
A big driver of the profits—as expected—was NBC Universal's strong cable division, led by Bravo and top-rated basic cable outlet USA Network jumping 20%.
