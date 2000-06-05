Cable, heal thyself
WASHINGTON
To prevent new government regulation, some cable programmers are saying it would be a good idea if the industry tried to head off disputes between content providers and cable system operators.
One effort being floated is the creation of a National Cable Television Association committee assigned to establish best practices for cable systems, such as carriage of competing electronic-program guides, interactive TV communications for unaffiliated programmers and equal treatment for all Internet content.
