Cable Hall of Fame Inductees Named
The Denver-based Cable Center has named the newest members of its Cable Television Hall of Fame.
That new class is Decker Anstrom, President, Landmark Communications; Ralph M. Baruch, founder and Former Chairman, Viacom; Carolyn S. Chambers, Chairman, Chambers Communications; Judy McGrath, Chairman, MTV Networks; James O. Robbins, former president, Cox Communications; Brian Roberts, president, Comcast; Robert M. Zitter, executive VP, technology operations and CTO, HBO.
The class will be inducted at a dinner in Denver Oct. 11.
