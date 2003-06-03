Cable grabs more audience
Cable has closed the prime-time audience-share gap versus the broadcast
networks to its closest margin yet, according to a Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau massaging of Nielsen Media Research data.
The CAB said that for the just-finished season, the seven broadcast networks had
a combined 48.2 share vs. a 47.5 for the 55 ad-supported cable networks.
Cable's audience obviously remains far more fragmented, but the totals
reflect a continuing erosion of audience to cable.
The gap is now seven tenths of a share point, compared with 17.1 share points
three years ago, 11.3 points in 2000-2001 and 4.9 points last
season.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.