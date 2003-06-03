Cable grabs more audience

Cable has closed the prime-time audience-share gap versus the broadcast

networks to its closest margin yet, according to a Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau massaging of Nielsen Media Research data.

The CAB said that for the just-finished season, the seven broadcast networks had

a combined 48.2 share vs. a 47.5 for the 55 ad-supported cable networks.

Cable's audience obviously remains far more fragmented, but the totals

reflect a continuing erosion of audience to cable.

The gap is now seven tenths of a share point, compared with 17.1 share points

three years ago, 11.3 points in 2000-2001 and 4.9 points last

season.