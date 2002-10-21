Cable gleams at Shine Awards
Cable has more opportunities to portray sex in a healthy way than does its
broadcast counterparts, if the Media Project's Sexual Health in Entertainment
(SHINE) awards held over the weekend are any indication.
"Many of this year's nominated shows are credited with tackling particularly
sensitive topics, from abortion to HIV/AIDS to oral sex to coming out," said
Robin Smalley, director of the Media Project. "We applaud the cable networks in
particular for taking some real risks this past year."
During a luncheon at the House of Blues in Hollywood Saturday, cable networks
reaped the rewards for addressing safe sex in their programming. Home Box Office's Sex
and the City, Showtime's Queer as Folk, Lifetime Television's Strong
Medicine and MTV: Music Television's Flipped all took home awards for portraying sexual
health. Cable shows -- especially those on pay cable, like Sex and the City --
are better able to address sexual topics than broadcast networks.
On broadcast, CBS, PBS and Telemundo also took home awards for daytime,
documentary and Spanish talk or variety show.
The Media Project is a partnership of national nonprofit organization
Advocates for Youth and the Kaiser Family Foundation.
