Cable gleams at Shine Awards

Cable has more opportunities to portray sex in a healthy way than does its

broadcast counterparts, if the Media Project's Sexual Health in Entertainment

(SHINE) awards held over the weekend are any indication.

"Many of this year's nominated shows are credited with tackling particularly

sensitive topics, from abortion to HIV/AIDS to oral sex to coming out," said

Robin Smalley, director of the Media Project. "We applaud the cable networks in

particular for taking some real risks this past year."

During a luncheon at the House of Blues in Hollywood Saturday, cable networks

reaped the rewards for addressing safe sex in their programming. Home Box Office's Sex

and the City, Showtime's Queer as Folk, Lifetime Television's Strong

Medicine and MTV: Music Television's Flipped all took home awards for portraying sexual

health. Cable shows -- especially those on pay cable, like Sex and the City --

are better able to address sexual topics than broadcast networks.

On broadcast, CBS, PBS and Telemundo also took home awards for daytime,

documentary and Spanish talk or variety show.

The Media Project is a partnership of national nonprofit organization

Advocates for Youth and the Kaiser Family Foundation.