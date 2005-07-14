Cable Gets More VoIP Competition

Cable operators have another voice service competitor to worry about.

ElEC’s Vox Communications has launched VoIP in six major U.S. markets, including New York, Atlanta, Washington, DC, Denver, Orlando, and Southeast Florida.

VoX's President Mark Richards says the company expects to add 20 additional metropolitan areas by the end of the year.

Vox will offer flat-rate plans similar to those offered by cable’s digital phone and VoIP services: $29.95 per month for unlimited calling.

