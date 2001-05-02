Cable execs testifying on telecom act

Cable executives are back before Sen. Mike DeWine's (R-Ohio) antitrust subcommittee on Wednesday, testifying on competition in the marketplace five years after passage of the Telecommunications Act of 1996.

Among those addressing the panel are AT&T President David Dorgan, Cox Communications President James Robbins and Time Warner Telecom President Larissa Herda. NCTA President Robert Sachs and Charter Communications President Jerry Kent addressed the issue of competition in the multichannel marketplace before the subcommittee last month. Dorgan, Robbins and Herda will be joined by former FCC chairman Reed Hundt, Texas Public Utility Chairman Pat Wood and SBC senior executive VP James Ellis. Paige Albiniak